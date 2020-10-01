LITTLE SILVER: TWO STUDENTS QUARANTINED

In-person instruction is scheduled to resume Thursday following a two-day closure, said Superintendent Lou Moore. (redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Sibling students at Red Bank Regional High are in quarantine as the Little Silver campus prepares to reopen Thursday after a two-day closure, according to Superintendent Lou Moore.

In addition, eight RBR students who came in contact with a non-RBR student who tested positive for COVID-19 will be “excluded from in-person programs and extracurricular activities until October 12,” Moore said in an announcement posted on the school’s website Wednesday night.

Here’s the full statement:

As was previously reported, one of our students tested positive for COVID-19 last week after an exposure at a family gathering. The student and her sibling, also an RBR student, are currently in quarantine. I know we all wish this family well and wish them a quick recovery.

Over the previous days, we have worked closely with the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission and the district physician to contain the spread of the virus. Recommendations for self-quarantine have been shared with staff members by the Health Commission. In addition, students who have been deemed to be “close contacts” are being excluded from in-person programs and extra-curricular activities until October 12. The Health Commission is also performing contact tracing on all impacted students.

In a separate case, it was reported that eight RBR students participating in a club basketball tournament in Wall came in contact with a non-RBR student who has tested positive for COVID-19. All of these students have been contacted as well and are being excluded from in-person programs and extracurricular activities until October 12.

In sum, because all known positive cases and close contacts have been identified and appropriate actions have been, I am confirming that we will resume in-person instruction tomorrow, Thursday, October 1. Athletic practices can also continue with the exception of girls’ tennis.

I’d like to extend thanks to everyone for their support and assistance. Special appreciation is due to Deborah Rosen-Haight, Aurora Hankins, Christina Emrich and the administrative team for their help. We are all indebted to those families involved who promptly reported the relevant information to us

On Monday, Moore disclosed that one student, a ninth-grader, had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

That prompted a closure of the school on Tuesday, and was followed by the customary Wednesday in which all teaching is conducted online while the school is disinfected.

