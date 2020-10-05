RED BANK: DEBUT VOGEL LINEUP SLATED

The Vogel will host its first performance October 22. (Photo courtesy of Basie Center. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank plans to get back to the business of entertaining with the opening of a new theater dubbed the Vogel this month.

Kicking things off with a two-night stand starting October 22 is singer/guitarist Grace Potter, the Basie said in an announcing the first five acts for the freshly constructed space.

In addition, the debut slate for the Vogel includes:

• Chris Thile (Nickel Creek, Punch Brothers) on Saturday, October 24

• Brian Kirk & The Jirks, October 29

• Dead On Live, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Grateful Dead’s American Beauty on November 1

• Comedian Vic DiBitetto November 12 and 14

As reported last week, the Vogel was built as part of a $25 million makeover and expansion of the original Count Basie Theatre. The balconied, two-level performance space can accommodate 800 standing attendees, but to conform with COVID-19 restrictions will admit only 150.

Audiences will be seated at tables accommodating groups of up to six people, spaced no less than six feet apart, with multiple measures in place to help protect against the spread of the virus, Basie officials said.

Tickets for all shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday through theBASIE.org, with Basie Center members getting first dibs throughout the week. Information on becoming a Basie Center member can be found at www.thebasie.org/membership.

