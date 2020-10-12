Columbus Day on the Greater Red Bank Green will be a wet and gusty one, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

“A long period of widespread showers will impact the region through Tuesday, producing 2 to 3 inches of rain,” the NWS reported in its early morning forecast Monday. “Nuisance flooding” in low lying areas and wind gusts of 30 miles per hour are also possible, it said.

Sunshine is expected to return for a couple of days beginning Wednesday. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.)Monday, Columbus Day

Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 63. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Night

Rain likely before 11pm, then showers likely after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday

A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.