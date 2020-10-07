Sunshine and temperatures peaking in the mid-70s are expected in advance of a windy spell Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for the area that includes the Greater Red Bank Green includes winds above 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 40 in the afternoon. Winds are expected to diminish overnight.

Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday, Columbus Day

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 67.