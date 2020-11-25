FAIR HAVEN: FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE TREED CAT

Rumson Fire Company volunteers brought their ladder truck to Fair Haven to rescue a cat stuck high up in a tree on Maple Avenue Tuesday. The clingy kitty seemed thankful. (Video by Destinations Past. Click to enlarge.)

Posted on November 25, 2020 at 10:30 am, filed under Animals, FAIR HAVEN, Family matters, Featured, Fire, Pets, RUMSON and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.