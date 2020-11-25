FAIR HAVEN: FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE TREED CAT Rumson Fire Company volunteers brought their ladder truck to Fair Haven to rescue a cat stuck high up in a tree on Maple Avenue Tuesday. The clingy kitty seemed thankful. (Video by Destinations Past. Click to enlarge.) FacebookTwitter Posted on November 25, 2020 at 10:30 am, filed under Animals, FAIR HAVEN, Family matters, Featured, Fire, Pets, RUMSON and tagged cat rescue, Fair Haven, fire department, nj, Rumson, tree, video. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.