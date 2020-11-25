LITTLE SILVER: IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL FOR RBR

The Red Bank Regional building has been idle since November 2. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

After four weeks of all-remote instruction, Red Bank Regional High plans to resume in-person classes Monday, Superintendent Lou Moore said in an announcement Wednesday.

Here’s Moore’s message on the school website:

As you may be aware, Monmouth County is in the “amber high risk” category as determined by the County Health Commission.

With the Thanksgiving holiday happening, some members of our community have suggested that we continue full remote as a preventative measure. Today we consulted with the Regional Health Commission on whether we should proceed with in-person programs on November 30 and were advised that we can go forward as planned.

Here are the criteria that have guided our decision-making:

• At this time all known positive cases and close contacts among staff and students have been identified and these individuals are following the appropriate exclusion protocols.

• Because Red Bank Regional has been closed to in-person learning since November 2, it is evident that there are no school-based transmissions.

Under the present circumstances, we will continue to work with the MCRHC and use the Risk Assessment Matrix to guide our decisions. This will determine when it is necessary to pivot to full remote learning.

The notice also included a link to a Return to School Guidelines Moore said officials have been utilizing.

