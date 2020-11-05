RED BANK: DISPUTE GOES TO MEDIATION

By JOHN T. WARD

A messy dispute between Red Bank neighbors is headed to mediation.

At issue is a citizen’s complaint by Bank Street homeowner Lycet Ramos, whose doorbell security video caught two-time council candidate Allison Gregory and her husband, Mark Gregory, dumping trash in her driveway last month.

The parties were scheduled to appear in municipal court Thursday, but the case is to be sent to mediation, Clerk Cathy Gerber told redbankgreen. If the parties can come to terms, Ramos’ harassment complaint would be dismissed; if not, it will go to trial, she said.

The Gregorys, who live with their two children at the corner of Bank Street and Tilton Avenue, admit they tipped a wagon filled with trash onto Ramos’ property October 4. But they contend they were simply “returning” waste left in their yard following a summer-long dispute they said has drawn in other neighbors as well.

Allison Gregory ran unsuccessful council campaigns as a Republican in 2018 and 2019.

