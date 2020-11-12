RED BANK: LOCALS HONOR VETERANS

Red Bank Middle School student Aisha Jones, above, and Second Deputy Fire Chief Nick Ferraro were among the participants in the borough’s annual Veterans Day commemoration Wednesday.

Like many other events since March, it was a masked-up gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like other speakers, Aisha lowered the surgical mask she wore to read a tribute to military men and women, “The Best on Earth,” by Joanna Fuchs.

Ferraro reflected on his enlistment in the Marine Corps at age 17 and his peacetime service in numerous overseas locales. “One thing the military has always been great for to me is the sense of camaraderie,” he said.

And Chemayne Myer, right, Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 233, shared the perspective of a family member of those who serve, recalling anecdotes about her grandfather, a Korean War vet, and an uncle, who served in Iraq.

“Without these people, these heroes in my life, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” she said.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

