RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for October, 2020. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

See UPDATE below.

CRIMES

Theft: A locked “Diamond Back” black hybrid mountain bike was reported stolen in the area of Monmouth St on 10/07/2020. The bike is valued at $500.00. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: An unsecured black SE bicycle with a red seat, red rims, and purple spokes was reported stolen in the area of Dr. James Parker Blvd on 10/09/2020. The bike is valued at $1300.00. Sgt. Jorge Torres.

Theft: In the area of Leroy Pl on 10/11/2020 it was reported an unknown subject removed a decorative Halloween Jack-O-Lantern from the front lawn of the residence weighing at approximately 75-100 pounds and valued at $100.00. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Criminal Mischief: On 10/12/2020 it was reported in the area of E. Westside Ave a sign belonging to St. Thomas Church had been shattered and smashed. The estimated damages are valued to be $800.00. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Theft: A man in a red minivan with NY plates was captured on camera taking four large blue stone slates from a property in the area of Hudson Ave on 10/14/20. The stones weighed about 200 pounds and are valued at $1,000.00. Ptl. Cevin Albert. [UPDATE: Chief Darren McConnell tells redbankgreen this case was closed after it was determined the slate “could have been mistaken for being out for pickup.”]

Theft: A blue/teal colored Schwinn mountain bike was reported stolen on 10/27/2020 in the area of Count Basie Park. The bike is valued at approximately $200.00. Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Criminal Mischief: On 10/31/2020 it was reported in two separate incidences eggs were thrown at the front door of a residence in the area of Bank St. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

ARRESTS

Alex Stafford, age 23 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/01/2020 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Olga McIntyre, age 27 of Little Silver was arrested on 10/04/2020 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Leroy Thomas, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/04/2020 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Simple Assault by Sgt. Jorge Torres.

Michael Roebuck, age 32 of Valpariso, IN was arrested on 10/05/2020 in the area of Broad St for Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Leroy Thomas, age 39 was arrested on 10/05/2020 in the area of W. Front St for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

James Ramirez, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/08/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Bryan McCallen-Estrada, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/08/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Joseph Lisita, age 29 of Middletown was arrested on 10/10/2020 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Jaheed Hill, age 46 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/10/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Lauren Foley, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/13/2020 in the area of Leroy Pl for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Jay Sweezey, age 34 of Lexington, KY was arrested on 10/13/2020 in the area of Broad St for Disorderly Conduct by Sleo James Courtney.

Honora Rose, age 51, of Rumson was arrested on 10/15/2020 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Jimel Jaafar, age 33 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/16/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Terroristic Threats – Violence by Det. Paul Perez.

Julio Torres, age 46 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/18/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Andrew Jacomme, age 18 of Fair Haven was arrested on 10/22/2020 in the area of N. Bridge Ave for Theft by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Antonio Carino-Martiniez, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/22/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Sexual Assault, Contempt of Court and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. Paul Perez.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.