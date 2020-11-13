Golden leaves lay across Harris Park in Red Bank during on-and-off rain Thursday evening.

The Greater Green is in for a mix of autumn conditions over the next few days, with more rain early Friday yielding to sunshine in the afternoon and Saturday, with showers possible again Sunday , according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

A chance of rain, mainly before 2pm. Patchy fog before 2pm. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.