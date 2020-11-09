Expect the past weekend’s sunshine and daytime temperatures in the 70s to continue Monday on the Greater Red Bank Green, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

But there’s a potential Monday night and Tuesday night for fog, which may be dense Tuesday night. Heavy rainfall is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday, Veterans Day

Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday

Showers likely, mainly before 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.