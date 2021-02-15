The Greater Red Bank may get some icy rain Monday afternoon, a ccording to the National Weather Service. The precipitation is expected to change to all rain by evening.

As Monday is President’s Day, government offices, the post office and most schools are closed.

Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.)

Monday, Presidents Day

A chance of rain or freezing rain before 5pm, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Rain or freezing rain likely before 10pm, then rain. Temperature rising to around 40 by 5am. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Tuesday

Rain, mainly before 1pm. High near 43. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Rain and snow before 2pm, then rain, snow, and sleet between 2pm and 3pm, then rain after 3pm. High near 37. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night

Rain. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday

Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night

A chance of snow before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.