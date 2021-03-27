FAIR HAVEN: KAYAKER FOUND DEAD

The body of a missing kayaker was found Friday evening, Fair Haven police Chief Joe McGovern said Saturday.

The kayaker was a 78-year-old Fair Haven man whose identity police did not disclose.

His body was found by a boater and the Monmouth County Park Police on the Middletown side of the Navesink, McGovern said.

“The investigation is ongoing,” McGovern said in a statement. “No further information available at this time.”

The victim was reported missing on the Navesink at 10:24 a.m., triggering a hunt by police, first aid and marine units from Fair Haven, Red Bank, Middletown, Rumson and the State Police.

The water search was conducted in choppy conditions, with winds in the region above 20 miles an hour and gusts above 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

