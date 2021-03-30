LITTLE SILVER: RBR SET FOR MP4 AND BEYOND

Closing out its third marking period last week, Red Bank Regional High School shared photos over the weekend of the recently completed addition to the Little Silver school, above and below.

More photos, by senior Sophia Giordano, can be seen here.

District voters approved the addition of 10 classrooms when they passed a $17.3 million referendum in December, 2018.

In addition, Superintendent Lou Moore said 900 students, or 70 percent of the district total, had opted for in-person instruction in the fourth marking period, up from 500 students.

“That’s great news but it is also a challenge that will require some revisions to our restart and recovery timeline,” Moore said in a statement to the school community, which is on spring recess this week.

Among them: all instruction will be remote from April 6 to April 9. Starting April 12, in-person students will attend school four days a week, and receive remote instruction one day a week, on a schedule determined alphabetically by last name. Details can be found here.

Moore said officials “hope to further expand in-person programs for all students in May, including the elimination of the remote day for in-person students.”

In the meantime, “virus transmission rates remain stubbornly high in Monmouth County,” he noted. “Let’s do our part to keep our communities safe, protect the vulnerable, and bring our school year to a successful close.”

