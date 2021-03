A stretch of Fair Haven Road in Fair Haven remained closed at mid-afternoon Monday as utility workers replaced a pole downed in a brief storm Sunday night.

Jersey Central Power & Light’s outage map showed close to 100 homes without electrical power shortly before 3 p.m., a number little changed from early morning.

After several changes to the estimated time of full restoration, the latest put it at 7 p.m.

(Photo by John T. Ward.  Click to enlarge.)