VIRUS UPDATES: STATE VAX TOTAL TOPS 6M

Governor Phil Murphy thanked VNA healthcare providers during a tour of the Red Bank YMCA Friday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

New Jersey’s COVID-19 vaccine program has now administered more than 6 million doses since it began December 15, Governor Phil Murphy said Monday. Hospitalizations in Monmouth County have declined again in the past two weeks. Below, cumulative cases in Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver. ( redbankgreen chart from Monmouth County data. Click to enlarge.)

• As of Monday morning, 2,507,736 New Jersey residents were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and another 3.8 million have received the first dose of a two-shot regimen, Murphy said at a briefing.

The state is now more than halfway to its goal of inoculating 4.7 million by the end of June, he said.

“For my tastes, at least, it’s too early to declare victory” against the pandemic, Murphy said. But with data on new hospitalizations, ventilator usage and other indicators combined with vaccination totals and warming weather, “that’s all cause for quiet, cautious optimism,” he said.

• The Visiting Nurse Association Health Group has administered 62,000 doses in its coverage area since it began administering shots January 4, according to organization chief executive officer Chris Rinn.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Rinn told redbankgreen after he led Murphy on a tour of the vaccination center at the Red Bank YMCA Friday afternoon. “When we first started here, we didn’t know what was going to happen.” He credited YMCA president and CEO Laurie Goganzer with “immediately” offering up the facility as a distribution point, expanding on its role since May as a COVID-19 testing facility.

Among the 13,000 doses the VNA has administered at the Y were inoculations for 600 borough seniors who got their shots under a program coordinated by the borough Senior Center, according to director Jackie Reynolds.

The VNA total also includes 4,000 vaccinated teachers from across Monmouth County, Rinn said.

• Monday marked the start of vaccine eligibility for all New Jersey residents aged 16 and up.

• The state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll stood at 22,569 Monday, with another 2,592 fatalities classified as “probable” results of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department. Among the confirmed victims were 1,412 residents of Monmouth County, where 137 more death remained listed as probable.

• With 164 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Monday, the county has now had 65,599.

• County officials reported these cumulative cases by town as of Monday:

April 18 April 19 Aberdeen 1852 1860 Allenhurst 69 69 Allentown 128 128 Asbury Park 1671 1673 Atlantic Highlands 327 329 Avon-by-the-Sea 191 191 Belmar 535 538 Bradley Beach 362 363 Brielle 564 564 Colts Neck 985 985 Deal 269 269 Eatontown 1630 1638 Englishtown 226 227 Fair Haven 482 483 Farmingdale 155 155 Freehold Borough 1568 1571 Freehold Twp 3491 3504 Hazlet 2034 2039 Highlands 354 356 Holmdel 1591 1594 Howell 5372 5380 Interlaken 81 81 Keansburg 1172 1179 Keyport 688 690 Lake Como 169 169 Little Silver 593 593 Loch Arbour 24 24 Long Branch 4223 4237 Manalapan 3980 3983 Manasquan 573 573 Marlboro 3439 3448 Matawan 1082 1089 Middletown 6171 6190 Millstone 900 905 Monmouth Beach 330 331 Neptune City 499 502 Neptune Twp 3336 3348 Ocean 3076 3081 Oceanport 629 630 Red Bank 1699 1702 Roosevelt 55 55 Rumson 660 659 Sea Bright 138 139 Sea Girt 162 163 Shrewsbury 517 517 Shrewsbury Twp 108 109 Spring Lake 240 240 Spring Lake Hts 386 387 Tinton Falls 1761 1767 Union Beach 591 593 Upper Freehold 538 539 Wall 2573 2574 West Long Branch 1128 1129

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.