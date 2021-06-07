RED BANK: MUSICIAN SUFFERS HEART ATTACK

Bob Burger, seen at right with the Weeklings at the Red Bank Oysterfest in 2018, suffered a heart attack onstage during a performance by Bob Burger and the Red Shoes at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Saturday night, according to the Asbury Park Press.

The incident happened about halfway through a tribute to Elvis Costello on the Basie’s Vogel stage, the Press reported.

Transported by EMTs to Riverview Medical Center, Burger had surgery for a stent implant “within an hour” and was hoping to be home Monday, he wrote on Facebook Sunday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)