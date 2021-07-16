A Navesink River Rowing launch boat heads out from Maple Cove in Red Bank Thursday morning.

Heading into the mid-summer weekend, the Greater Red Bank Green is looking at a mix of weather conditions. Heat and humidity will make it feel like 102 degrees Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rain may follow a sunshiney day Saturday; Sunday is shaping up as mostly cloudy with rain possible in the afternoon.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.