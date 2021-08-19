MIDDLETOWN: SINKHOLE SWALLOWS VEHICLE



No one was injured when a sinkhole swallowed a motor vehicle following a water main break in the River Plaza section of Middletown Thursday morning, police said.

As of 11:30 a.m., police were unable to say if the vehicle drove into the open hole on West Front Street or fell while stopped as the hole expanded.

The water main break was reported at about 1:35 a.m. and progressed in severity, causing significant undermining of the roadway, Deputy Chief Paul Bailey told redbankgreen.

Police have shut down West Front Street between Half Mile Road and Hubbard Avenue, with detours in place as repairs are made. The work was expected to take about 12 hours to complete, MTPD report.

Meantime, about 50 homes in the area were reported to be without water service.

(Photo by Mark Cashion. Click to enlarge.)