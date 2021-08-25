RED BANK: LINE BREAK INTERRUPTS POWER

A power line that came down on Newman Springs Road caused hundreds of Red Bank residents to lose full or partial electrical service Tuesday night.

The incident also interrupted some Gabbagools hard at work across the street.

Officials on scene said no vehicles were involved in bringing down the line, which was live for some time outside Circus Wines, Beer and Spirits on Newman Springs Road, near Henry Street.

In photo at top, a utility worker stops a vehicle exiting the liquor store from crossing over the downed line.

JCP&L’s outage map showed 370 Red Bank customers, and some 70 more in Little Silver and Shrewsbury, without power even as juice was being restored at 8:45 p.m. By 9:15, the number without service was reported at 13. Full restoration was expected by 11 p.m.

Meantime, the utility cut power to businesses along Newman Springs Road to enable repairs.

The outage interrupted the Gabbagools, above, who were rehearsing just across the street for a Thursday night show at the Chubby Pickle in Highlands.

The name of the rehearsal space? Hivoltage Studios.

“You can tell everybody we blew out all the power in Red Bank,” said one of the band members. “We turned the amps up way too high.” (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

–