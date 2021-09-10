The weather outlook appears ideal for the 2021 installment of Dogs Days of Summer in Red Bank Saturday.

Organized by the borough’s volunteer Animal Welfare Advisory Committee and Parks and Rec department, the event runs from noon to 4 p.m. in Marine Park, and features live music by the Wag (naturally), as well as contests, pet-care information, vendors and animal welfare organizations.

The Red Rock Tap + Grill on Wharf Avenue, opposite the park, will host a Doggy After Party.

According to the National Weather Service, the event won’t need its rain date (Sunday), with lots of sunshine expected amid temperatures peaking in the mid-70s. Here’s the extended forecast. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

