Though other areas of New Jersey suffered disastrous flooding, the Greater Red Bank Green was spared as Hurricane Ida swept across the state Wednesday.

At 7:30 a.m. Thursday, power utility JCP&L’s outage map showed 90 customers in the area of Silverbrook Road in Shrewsbury without electricity; a handful in Fair Haven; and none in Red Bank.

Police in Red Bank and Fair Haven said they had no damage reports. redbankgreen took a quick drive through Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver and saw no sign of flooding or wind damage.

Above: a view along the Navesink River from Red Bank’s Marine Park shortly after sunrise Thursday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)