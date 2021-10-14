FAIR HAVEN: TWOFER KISS FOR NEW CAPTAIN

With his daughters and Fair Haven police Chief Joe McGovern looking on, newly-promoted Captain Robert Townshend got a congratulatory kiss from his wife, Jackie, at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The kiss had a dual significance.

Townshend had just been sworn to the long-vacant position in the department where he began working as a part-time dispatcher 24 years ago, rising most recently to the rank of lieutenant.

“I need to acknowledge that his is a very special occasion, obviously, for me, and it’s an honor,” Townshend told the audience. “But it’s really only the second-best thing to happen to me on this date, because it was 19 years ago today that my wife and I were married.”

The Townshend’s two daughters, Mary (seen above) and Abby, participated in the swearing-in.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.