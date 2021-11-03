Betsy Koch, left, and Tracy Cole. (Candidate-supplied photos. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Incumbent Republican Betsy Koch and running mate Tracy Cole secured seats on the Fair Haven council with convincing wins over two Democrats Tuesday.

As of 10 p.m., with votes in from all six districts, Koch had collected 1,501 votes, or 29.4 percent of the total cast, followed by Cole, with 1,468 (28.7 percent); Bob Gasperini with 1,096 (21.5 percent); and Sonja Trombino, with 1,036 (20.3 percent).

Seven write-in votes were cast, according to the Monmouth County Clerk’s website, which showed no provisional votes to be reviewed.

With their victories, Koch and Cole halted recent gains by Democrats, who last year attained a rare, and possibly unprecedented council majority for their party.

When the government reorganizes in January, Democrats will retain a 4-2 council majority.

Mayor Joshua Halpern, appointed by the council last month, is a Republican. Under the borough form of government, the mayor votes only as a tiebreaker.

Halpern succeeded Ben Lucarelli, who he abruptly quit September 14.

