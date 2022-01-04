SHREWSBURY: VNA HONORS YMCA

VNA President and CEO Dr. Steven Landers presents the Community Partner Award to the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County President and CEO Laurie Goganzer. (Photo by Teicia Gaupp)

[Press release from the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County]

The Visiting Nurse Association Health Group recently presented its annual Community Partner Award to the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County in recognition of support for critical COVID-19 health services.

The award was presented to the Y President and CEO Laurie Goganzer by VNA President and CEO Dr. Steven Landers at the VNA’s annual meeting in December.

“The VNA selected the Y as the recipient of our Community Partner Award for their unparalleled commitment to collaboration during a critical time for our community. We’re grateful for their partnership to help us combat COVID-19 and support recovery efforts,” said Christopher Rinn, chief executive officer of Visiting Nurse Association of Central New Jersey’s Community Health Centers.

During the height of the pandemic, the Y teamed with the VNA to offer community COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at the Red Bank Family YMCA. The pair made history by becoming the first community-based satellite COVID-19 vaccination site in New Jersey.

“The Y is proud to be a partner with the VNA in helping our community recover from COVID-19,” Goganzer said. “We are honored to receive recognition for what we believe is our responsibility as a cause-driven organization – to strengthen our community.”

The Y became a critical community hub for COVID-19 support services. In addition to testing and vaccinations with the VNA, the Y partnered with multiple nonprofit organizations to collect and distribute meals to needy families, host blood drives and provide emergency child care services for health care workers.

Goganzer credits the Y’s team of more than 1,000 employees and volunteers for their caring response to the community’s needs during the pandemic. “Together we are stronger, and when we come together with partners like the VNA, we make our community stronger,” she said.