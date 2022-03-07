RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for February, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: In the area of W. Front St., a patrol unit took a report of theft from a business on 02/08/2022. Victim reported a black in color Apple IPhone 13 valued $1,100.00 was taken while inside of a business. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 02/10/2022 in the area of Monmouth St., a patrol unit took a report of theft. An employee reported a gold ring with diamonds, valued at $300.00 was stolen from the business. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief on 02/13/2022, in the area of McLaren St. Owner reported the passenger side mirror of a vehicle was damaged. The mirror was valued at $300.00. Ptl Michael Zadlock.

Theft: In the area of Maple Av., a patrol took a report of theft on 02/25/2022. Owner stating a black in color, plastic garbage can was taken from the rear of the property. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: On 02/27/2022, a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle in the area of Chestnut St. Owner stated that two silver in color android phones were taken from a vehicle. PTL. Froilan Hernandez.

ARRESTS

Hayley Hummer, age 25 of Fair Haven was arrested on 02/04/2022 in the area of Harding Rd. for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Guillermo Soriano-Rosales, age 39 of Keyport was arrested on 02/04/2022 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Sgt. George Travostino.

Allison Shrewsbury, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/05/2022 in the area of South St. for Simple Assault, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

James Marrin, age 45 of Little Silver was arrested on 02/06/2022 in the area of Wallace St. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Joseph Terzi, age 40 of Allenhurst was arrested on 02/06/2022 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Albert Galimidi, age 31 of Manalapan was arrested on 02/06/2022 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Disorderly Conduct by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Vitorino Gennes-Ramos, age 36 of Long Branch was arrested on 02/08/2022 in the area of Water St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Miguel Copada, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/08/2022 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Rene Mundo-Hernandez, age 27 of Brick was arrested on 02/10/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Shawn Cuje, age 40 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 02/11/2022 in the area of E. Front St. for Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Artis Edwards, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/12/2022 in the area of W. Sunset Ave. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Julio Marinpicazo, age 27 of Brooklyn NY was arrested on 02/13/2022 in the area of River St. for DWI by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Kenneth Carpenter, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/14/2022 in the area of Bank St. for Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Najahee Tyler, age 26 of Asbury Park was arrested on 02/15/2022 in the area of Bridge Ave. for Disorderly Conduct and Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Nicole Doyle, age 27 of Middletown was arrested on 02/16/2022 in the area of Hwy 35 North for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Najahee Tyler, age 26 of Asbury Park was arrested on 02/17/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Braulio Martinez-Huerta, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/19/2022 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Salvador Hernandez-Santiago, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/22/2022 for in the area of Spring St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Anthony Rosario, age 29 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 02/22/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Jasmine Davis, age 25 of Lakewood was arrested on 02/23/2022 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Peter Rock, age 71 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/24/2022 in the area of Bank St. for Driving while Suspended and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Thelma Harrison, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/24/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Barbara Delguercio, age 54 of Long Branch was arrested on 02/25/2022 in the area of Maple Ave. for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Emonee Palmer, age 22 of Asbury Park was arrested on 02/26/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Juan Quezada-Caranza, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/27/2022 in the area of Catherine St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

