RED BANK: NEW CLERK ON COUNCIL AGENDA

The council wants Monmouth County to improve pedestrian safety at Broad Street and Pinckney Road. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank’s council is scheduled to appoint a new borough clerk this week.

Here are some highlights from the agendas as the council holds back-to-back workshop and regular meetings Wednesday night:

• A resolution to appoint Laura Reinertsen as borough clerk. She would succeed Pam Borghi, who retired last week after 28 years on the borough payroll, the last 12 as clerk.

Reinertsen (right) comes to the borough from the dual posts of administrator and borough clerk in Kenilworth, in Union County, and would be paid a salary of $105,000.

Reinertsen did not respond to a redbankgreen request for confirmation.

• Appoint Oscar Salinas as acting director of Parks & Recreation, with a monthly stipend of $1,500 retroactive to February 1, when he stepped up into the role after the resignation of Louis ‘Del’ DalPra.

Salinas also served as acting director a year ago, during the interim between Charlie Hoffmann and DalPra.

• The agenda also includes a resolution calling on Monmouth County to consider putting in a traffic signal to aid pedestrians at a dicey Broad Street intersection.

The crossing has been the scene of several accidents involving pedestrians, including one in June, 2015 which a 78-year old woman was struck by a truck. She died the following month from injuries she sustained in the accident.

In 2019, the council passed a resolution clearing the way for the county to install “in-street pedestrian crossing signs” at the intersection, but none have appeared.

• The workshop session is expected to include discussion of a third summer for Broadwalk, the dining plaza created on upper Broad Street to address pandemic concerns in 2020. Also on that agenda: an unexplained “Request for Redevelopment Study by Planning Board.”

Here’s the full regular agenda. The meeting, conducted via Zoom, will immediately follow a workshop session scheduled for 6:30 p.m.; here’s the workshop agenda.

