RED BANK: ‘CORRECTIVE ACTIONS’ ON AGENDA

The council has not yet resumed in-person meetings; Wednesday’s session will again be held via Zoom. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

“Corrective actions” to address deficiencies identified in an audit are on the Red Bank council’s agenda for Wednesday night.

Among the items on the regular session docket:

• A resolution regarding steps taken to address three “conditions” identified in the 2020 audit.

• A resolution accepting the budget of Red Bank RiverCenter, which oversees the borough’s special improvement district.

• Final adoption of an ordinance to dissolve the controversial Redevelopment Agency.

Here’s the full agenda of the regular session, which follows a workshop session scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The agenda for the workshop session was not posted on the borough website as of early Tuesday.

Though plans are in the works for a return to in-person meetings, with the “hybrid” addition of an option for participation from home, this session will be conducted remotely via Zoom starting at 6:30 p,m. Access and participation details can be found here.

