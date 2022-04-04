The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for March, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: In the area of W. Westside Av. patrol units took a report of theft on 03/01/2022. Owner stated the catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. The owner did not know the value of the stolen part. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Theft: On 03/02/2022 in the area of Carmen Pl. patrol unit took a report of theft. Owner reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The part was valued at $2000.00. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: In the area of W .Bergen Pl. on 03/03/2022 an employee of a business report the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle owned by the business. No value given for the stolen part. Ptl Taylor Doremus.

Theft: On 03/03/2022 in the area of E. Front St. a patrol unit took a report of theft from a business. The owner of the business reported the theft of a gold-plated necklace. The necklace was valued at $200.00. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft of a bicycle in the area of Shrewsbury Av. on 03/11/2022. The owner reported a red and black in color Kink Curb BMX style bicycle, valued at $394.51 was stolen from the backyard of a property. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Theft: On 03/25/2022 a business in the area of Bodman Pl. made a report of theft. An employee reported the theft of multiple pieces of artwork. The stolen items were listed as two 25” x 46” paintings valued at $7100.00 and a 40” x 30” piece of art valued at $1810.00. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Bridge Av., on 03/25/2022 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. Owner of the vehicle reported four tires on a vehicle were slashed. The tires were valued at $1000.00. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Criminal Mischief: On 03/27/2022 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. In the area of Carmen Pl., the owner of a vehicle reported a large scratch on the driver side of a vehicle. Unknown cost of the damage to the vehicle. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Theft: In the area of White St. an employee of a business reported a shoplifting incident that occurred on 03/31/2022. The employee stated an unknown subject removed $1200.00 worth of clothing from the business. Ptl Froilan Hernandez.

ARRESTS

Jaheed Hill, age 48 of Freehold was arrested on 03/02/2022 in the area of Bank St. for Resisting Arrest, Prohibited Weapon/Device, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Tim Jackson, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/04/2022 in the area of Marine Park for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Edwin Galdamez-Contreras, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/05/2022 in the area of Riverside Av. for DWI by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Glenn MacFarlane, age 62 of Ocean was arrested on 03/05/2022 in the area of Broad St. for DWI by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Gary Bankes, age 52 of Hazlet was arrested on 03/07/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Floyd Cundiff, age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/11/2022 in the area of South St. for Contempt and Harassment by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Pablo Salinas-Ortiz, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/13/2022 in the area of Wharf Av. for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Miguel Cervantes, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/15/2022 in the area of Gold St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Vinicio Adams-Pimentel, age 43 of Asbury Park was arrested on 03/16/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Hindering Apprehension and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Matthew Luciano, age 20 of Elizabeth was arrested on 03/18/2022 in the area of Rector Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

John Headden, age 55 of Neptune was arrested on 03/18/2022 in the area of Union St. for DWI by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Jose Perez-Reyes, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/19/2022 in the area of W. Westside Av. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Carly Kennedy, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/19/2022 in the area of Broad St. for Shoplifting by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Donte Grant, age 38 of North Plainfield was arrested on 03/20/2022 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Joseph Fries, age 37 of Matawan was arrested on 03/21/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Veronica Vondrag, age 37 of Toms River was arrested on 03/21/2022 in the area of Leighton Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Caesar Hernandez-Hernandez, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/23/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Simple Assault and Harassment by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Stefanie Torres-Rosario, age 21 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 03/23/2022 in the area of River St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Alejandra Jimenez-Campos, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/25/2022 in the area of Peters Pl. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Emonee Parker, age 22 of Asbury Park was arrested on 03/25/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Nihjer Hill, age 25 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 03/26/2022 in the area of River St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Lorena Huitzuil-Santos, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/27/2022 in the area of Ambassador Dr. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Eulalio Gomez-Zuniga, age 41 of Brick was arrested on 03/28/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Bonnie Smock, age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/29/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Aggravated Assault by Sgt. James Deponte

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.