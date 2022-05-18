A sampling of screen grabs from council sessions since April, 2020. (Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

After 26 months of sequestration in ‘Hollywood Squares’-style boxes, the Red Bank council has scheduled an in-person session for next week.

But participation-from-home, a format adopted to minimize transmission the COVID-19 virus, will continue, the borough administration announced Wednesday.

Starting with the semimonthly session scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, attendance at council meetings will be both in-person and via Zoom and Facebook, a notice posted on the borough government website said.

Those attending in-person or via Zoom “will be able to fully participate in the meeting, including providing public comment,” the notice said. But those watching and listening through the ‘Borough of Red Bank, NJ’ Facebook page will not be able to provide public comments.

The public may attend on Zoom with either video/audio or audio only, utilizing an internet-accessible device or by telephone. Those attending remotely will be muted during the meeting, except for the time set aside for public comment, at which time they will be unmuted, it said.

In March, Councilwoman Jacqueline Sturdivant, who chairs the education and technology committee, said its efforts were aimed at preserving the Zoom option, “giving the residents who cannot go to borough hall the option to participate remotely.”

The plan called for adding multiple cameras, microphones and speakers in the council chamber, at a cost of $7,440, Sturdivant said at the time. An employee will be responsible for monitoring the virtual component, she said.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. For remote access and participation details, go here.

