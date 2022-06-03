The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for May, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 05/06/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a business in the area of Water St. An employee reported two subjects stole allergy medications. Items listed as stolen: an unknown amount of Zyrtek, an unknown amount Allegra, and an unknown amount of Benadryl. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit in the area of Montgomery Terrace took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle on 05/06/2022. The owner of the vehicle stated the front and rear passenger side tires were slashed. The tires were valued at $250.00. Lt. Robert Clayton.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft on 05/07/2022 in the area of Bridge Av. The owner of a business stated a group of subjects left the business without paying the balance of the bill in the amount of $43.07. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Criminal Mischief: On 05/18/2022 in the area of Oakland St. a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. The owner of the vehicle reported that the driver side mirror was damaged. The value of the mirror was estimated at $250.00. Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief on 05/20/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. A passerby reported that graffiti had been spray painted on the exterior of a business. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Theft: In the area of Riverside Gardens Park on 05/27/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft. The victim reported a teal in color men’s mountain bike valued at $795.00 was stolen. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: A patrol unit in the area of Spring St. took a report of a stolen bicycle on 05/28/2022. Owner stated a green in color Azonic Steelhead mountain bike was stolen. The bike was valued at $200.00. Ptl Nicholas Maletto.

Theft: On 05/28/2022 in the area of Riverside Av. a patrol unit took a report of theft. The victim reported the theft of a silver in color Apple IPad in a black in color hard case was stolen. The IPad was valued at $400.00. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

ARRESTS

Samantha Flores, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/05/2022 in the area of Rector Pl. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Brenda Flores, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/05/2022 in the area of Rector Pl. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Cara Dellapenta, age 27 of Jackson was arrested on 05/06/2022 in the area of Maple Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Frank Metta.

James Savage, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/06/2022 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Obstructing Administration of Law, Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Rogelio Juarez-Juarez, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/08/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Hindering Apprehension, Obstructing Administration of Law, and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Ruben Nina, age 41 of Neptune was arrested on 05/10/2022 in the area of Leighton Av. for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Eugenio Olivera-Perez, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/13/2022 in the area of Bridge Av. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Luis Cruz-Sanchez, age 43 of Jackson was arrested on 05/14/2022 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Dane Martindell, age 69 of Manchester was arrested on 05/14/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for DWI by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Evan Pacheco, age 24 of Colts Neck was arrested on 05/16/2022 in the area of Hudson Av. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Shamonique Brown, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/16/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Francisco Rodriguez-Alvarez, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/16/2022 in the area of Leighton Av. for DWI and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Joseph Fredericks, age 35 of Newark was arrested on 05/16/2022 in the area of Locust Av. for Defiant Trespass and Possession of CDS by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Najahee Tyler, age 26 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/17/2022 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Isaiah Mason, age 23 of Highlands was arrested on 05/18/2022 in the area of Broad St. for Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass by Sgt. James Deponte.

Isiah Casrell, age 35 of Freehold was arrested on 05/18/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Richard Donohue, age 50 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 05/20/2022 in the area of E. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Caleb Ramos, age 39 of Brick was arrested on 05/20/2022 in the area of W. Sunset Av. for Contempt of Court and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Ryan Spencer, age 45 of Philadelphia PA was arrested on 05/21/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Devin Contreras, age 25 of Brooklyn NY was arrested on 05/21/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Ashanti Foster, age 27 of Neptune was arrested on 05/21/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Joseph Scalzo, age 20 of Eatontown was arrested on 05/22/2022 in the area of Peter’s Pl. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Julio Torrentera, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/23/2022 in the area of S. Pearl St. for Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Juan Tenahua-Vasques, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/23/2022 in the area of E. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Frank Metta.

William Harney, age 39 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/24/2022 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Yovani Perez, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/26/2022 in the area of W. Front St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Jose Gonzales-Garcia, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/26/2022 in the area of W. Front St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Najahee Tyler, age 26 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/27/2022 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Raymond Ortega, age 22 of Keansburg was arrested on 05/27/2022 in the area of Wall St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Bradley Noel, age 31 of Roselle Park was arrested on 05/28/2022 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Sharonda Graves, age 32 of Keansburg was arrested on 05/28/2022 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Victor Tochihuitl-Garista, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/31/2022 in the area of Locust Av. for DWI by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Timothy Milian, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/31/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

