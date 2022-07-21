RED BANK: BROADWALK RELAUNCH “ON TRACK”

Gleaming new retractable security bollards are expected make their debut on Broad Street in downtown Red Bank with the return of Broadwalk Friday.

But will businesses be ready for the late-starting third season of the dining and shopping plaza?

When raised into position from their underground silos, the bollards will enable fast closings of Broad Street at White Street, above and below; Mechanic Street; and Front Street.

With work crews putting the finishing touches in the form of street markings, an eight-month streetscape project is “on track” to be completed by the end of the day, interim borough Administrator Darren McConnell told redbankgreen Thursday morning.

With the raising of the bollards to halt vehicular traffic expected Friday, information about the program was hard to come by.

McConnell said businesses were asked to submit permit applications by end-of-day Thursday, and a list of participants was not immediately available.

The permits would allow for use of parking spaces for dining tables and merchandise displays through the end of the Broadwalk season.

Bob Zuckerman, executive director of the downtown promotion agency Red Bank RiverCenter also did not yet have a list of the participating businesses, he said.

Businesses only learned of new, higher fees for the permits last Wednesday, when they were adopted by the borough council.

The council also set the program to end September 6.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

