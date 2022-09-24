In yet another crash resulting in a rollover, two motorists were injured when their vehicles collided in Red Bank Friday afternoon.

According to police Chief Darren McConnell, the accident occurred at Bridge Avenue and Herbert Street at around 4 p.m.

Driving a 2021 Infiniti, Carolyn Lita, 56, of South Amboy, attempted to cross Bridge heading westbound on Herbert, McConnell said. She failed to yield the right of way to 2021 Mercedes driven by Emma Ledesma, 22, Tinton Falls, who was heading southbound on Bridge, he said.

The Infiniti rolled over in the resulting collision, he said.

Both drivers were transported to Riverview Medical Center with minor-to-moderate injuries, McConnell said. A passenger in Mercedes declined medical attention.

Investigating officer Patrolman Darren McConnell, the chief’s son, issued Lita summonses for careless driving and failure to yield. The volunteer fire department also responded.

In August, the borough had at least two crashes in which a vehicle wound up off its wheels: one, on August 8, on Harrison Avenue, and another, less than 48 hours later, on Mechanic Street.

(Photo by Red Bank Fire Department. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.