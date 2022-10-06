RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for September, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 09/05/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft of a bicycle, In the area of Shrewsbury Av., the owner reported a red in color Red Line bicycle valued at $900.00 was stolen. Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Theft: In the area of Riverview Pl. a patrol unit took a report of theft. The victim stated that US Currency in the amount of $170.00 was taken from a wallet between the dates of 09/09/2022 and 09/12/2022. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Theft: A patrol unit in the area of Spring St. took a report of theft of a bicycle. The owner reported a blue in color Schwinn brand mountain bike valued at $300.00 was stolen from a residence. Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Theft: On 09/14/2022 a patrol unit in the area of Riverside Av. took a report of theft. The victim reported a silver in color 13-inch MacBook Air 512 GB was taken from a vehicle. The MacBook was valued at $1300.00. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: In the area of Water St., a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. On 09/16/2022 the manager of a business reported that an unknown amount of makeup was stolen from the business. The value of the makeup was not known. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/18/2022 a patrol unit in the area of W. Front St. took a report of criminal mischief. The owner of a business reported the glass in the front door of the business was cracked. Replacement of glass was valued at $1000.00. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Theft: A patrol unit in the area of Mohawk Ln. took a report of theft of a bicycle. On 09/25/2022 the owner reported a red and black in color Trek Marlin 6 mountain bike had been stolen. The bike was valued at $750.00. Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Theft: On 09/26/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft, no specific location given. The victim stated a cashiers check in the amount of $12,000.00 was taken from a vehicle. Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Theft: In the area of Newman Springs Rd., a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. The owner of a business stated two bottles of Johnny Walker Black had been stolen. The bottles had a total value of $74.62. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

ARRESTS

Matthew Kumke, age 23 of Colts Neck was arrested on 09/01/2022 in the area of Riverside Av. for Under the Influence of CDS and DWI by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Anjelica Scaub, age 35 of Leonardo was arrested on 09/01/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Robbery by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Shane Vanglahn, age 25 of Keansburg was arrested on 09/01/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Robbery by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Sean Vanglahn, age 32 of Keansburg was arrested on 09/01/2022 in the area of Monmouth St for Robbery by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jaheed Hill, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/02/2022 in the area of Montgomery Tr. for Manufacturing, Distributing, or Dispensing, Person Unauthorized to have a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon, Distributing, Dispensing, or Possessing within 500 Feet of Certain Public Property, Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Manufacturing, Distributing, or Dispensing Heroin, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Det. Sean Hauschildt.

Frank Colon, age 42 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 09/03/2022 in the area of River Rd. for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Anthony Sambogna, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/03/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Rolando Hernandez-Martinez, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/04/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Leopoldo Ramirez-Solis, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/04/2022 in the area of Catherine St. for Terroristic Threats and Harassment by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Fiacro Castro-Melgar, age 62 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/05/2022 in the area of St. Mary’s Pl. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Vicente Gaona-Medrano age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/06/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Miguel Lopez-Lopez, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/12/2022 in the area of Spring St. for DWI by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Erick Aviles-Sibrian age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/14/2022 in the area of Leighton Av. for Harassment by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Anthony Espisito, age 26 of Staten Island was arrested on 09/18/2022 in the area of W. Front St. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Delbert Gomez, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/19/2022 in the area of St. Mary’s Pl. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Kyle Evans, age 18 of Middletown was arrested on 09/19/2022 in the area of Broad St. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Bobby Lawrence, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/23/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Simple Assault and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Antonio Zamora-Lopez, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/23/2022 in the area of River St. for Terroristic Threats, Possession of weapon with Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, and Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Vincent Sedita, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/24/2022 in the area of W. Westside Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Willie Diaz, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/26/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Regina Ingrassia, age 64 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/27/2022 in the area of Manor Dr. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Richard Blache, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/28/2022 in the area of Water St. for DWI by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Hernan Alarcon, age 36 of Irvington was arrested on 09/30/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

