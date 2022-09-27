RED BANK: CHARGES FILED IN HIT-AND-RUN

The August 31 crash occurred on Newman Springs Road at the intersection of Hance Road, as indicated by the star. (Image from Google Maps. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A Red Bank man was charged Monday with multiple offenses arising from a hit-and-run crash in which a bicyclist was seriously injured last month, according to police Chief Darren McConnell.

Willie L. Diaz Jr., 24 years old, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury; careless driving; leaving the scene of an accident; and failure to report an accident, McConnell told redbankgreen Tuesday. Diaz was released on a summons, he said.

The crash occurred on westbound Newman Springs Road at the intersection of Hance Avenue at approximately 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, August 31.

The cyclist, Abdul Khaleque, 56, also of Red Bank, was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where he remains in stable condition in intensive care, McConnell said.

