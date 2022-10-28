What’s Going On Here at the space formerly occupied by the Lambs & Wolves hair salon on Bridge Avenue in Red Bank?

The Visiting Nurse Association of Central New Jersey plans to relocate its Red Bank Primary Care Center, now at 188 East Bergen Place, to the building at 64-66 Bridge Avenue, opposite the train station.

Aided by a $400,000 federal grant, the new home will double the number of patient exam rooms, to eight, VNA chief executive officer Chris Rinn tells redbankgreen. It will also enable VNA to add dental services as well as chiropractic care, he said.

The move, which may be completed by the end of the year, will significantly improve accessibility, as the site is directly across Bridge Avenue from the Red Bank train station and a bus stop, “thereby reducing a barrier to care for patients,” VNA said in its grant application.

In addition, all services will be on the ground floor, whereas the current clinic is on a second floor without elevator access.

The building is part of the rapidly expanding empire of Denholtz Properties which jointly acquired the property with Zaro Group LLC of Newark for $2.95 million in July 2020, according to Monmouth County records.

Denholtz recently completed construction on the Rail, a 57-unit apartment building just a block south, between Oakland and Chestnut streets alongside the North Jersey Coast Line. As reported by redbankgreen in March, Denholtz hopes to create a massive new development around the station.

Lambs & Wolves, meantime, relocated to 200 Monmouth Street, above the Sickles Market in the former Anderson Storage building just yards away.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

