The good news: Sunshine and seasonally appropriate cold are expected Christmas Day on the Greater Red Bank Green.

But the three-day lead-up to the holiday includes downpours, dangerous winds and plunging temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what to expect.

With one- to two inches of wind-driven rain possible over 24 hours beginning Thursday afternoon, a coastal flood warning is in effect until noon Friday. Wind speeds could reach 45 miles per hour. Overnight temperatures are expected to be at or above 48 degrees.

As skies turn mostly cloudy Friday afternoon, temperatures are expected to plummet to around 12 degrees. Winds of up to 40 MPH could produce feels-like temperatures as cold as 7 below zero. There’s a “slight” chance of snow, the NWS says.

Here’s the extended outlook:

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Christmas Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.