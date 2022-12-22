RED BANK: RAIN, WIND & DEEP COLD COMING
The good news: Sunshine and seasonally appropriate cold are expected Christmas Day on the Greater Red Bank Green.
But the three-day lead-up to the holiday includes downpours, dangerous winds and plunging temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s what to expect.
With one- to two inches of wind-driven rain possible over 24 hours beginning Thursday afternoon, a coastal flood warning is in effect until noon Friday. Wind speeds could reach 45 miles per hour. Overnight temperatures are expected to be at or above 48 degrees.
As skies turn mostly cloudy Friday afternoon, temperatures are expected to plummet to around 12 degrees. Winds of up to 40 MPH could produce feels-like temperatures as cold as 7 below zero. There’s a “slight” chance of snow, the NWS says.
Here’s the extended outlook:
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.
Christmas Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
