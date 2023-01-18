RED BANK: CAR FIRE DOUSED NEAR SCHOOL

Red Bank volunteer firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire that occurred near St. James School shortly before the start of classes Wednesday morning.

The driver, working for Uber, told redbankgreen he was about to pick up a customer when his Honda sedan caught fire on Peters Place, just a few hundred feet west of the school.

He got out of the car without injury.

Fire Chief Wayne Hartman said the fire, reported at about 7:15 a.m., originated at the vehicle’s battery. Firefighters contained the blaze before it could extend to the passenger compartment, he said.

By 7:30 a.m., emergency personnel were clearing the scene so the school could conduct student dropoffs. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.