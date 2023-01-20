RED BANK: MASTER PLAN DRAFT ON AGENDA

Two long-dormant gas stations would be razed to create a roundabout at the northern gateway into Red Bank under one of many suggested changes included in a new draft Master Plan.

The 166-page document, created by New York City-based BFJ Planning in conjunction with a subcommittee of the borough planning board, is slated to make its public debut Monday night.

That’s when the full board will hold its first hearing on the plan. No fewer than two such hearings will be held before the board votes on whether to adopt the plan, Chairman Dan Mancuso said earlier this month.

Any zoning or other changes to emerge from the plan would have to be enacted by the borough council following additional public hearings.

Monday’s session, which begins at 7 p.m., will be in hybrid form, with in-person and Zoom access, though only those in attendance at borough will be able to comment and ask questions.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.