Residents of the Greater Red Bank Green should be prepared for strong winds and heavy rain Wednesday night and early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Southerly winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour, and gusts of up to 50 mph, are are expected to buffer the region as part of a storm, the NWS reported early Wednesday. That could lead to downed trees and power outages, it warned.

Overnight rainfall, possibly accompanied by thunder, could total up to two inches, bringing coastal flooding, the NWS said.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday

A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then rain. High near 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 3am and 4am, then a chance of rain after 4am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 42. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night

A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

