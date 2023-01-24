RED BANK: SHORT-RENTAL LAW RETURNS

An Airbnb-listed house on Mechanic Street. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank officials will resume their efforts to enact a law regulating short-term home rentals such as Airbnbs this week.

A new version of an ordinance that failed to gain traction late in 2022 is up for introduction at Wednesday night’s semimonthly council meeting.

Here’s the latest version of the proposed ordinance, posted on the borough website Tuesday morning. Here’s the 2022 version.

Here’s the full agenda.

The council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street. In-person and remote participation via Zoom are available.

