RED BANK: ICELESS WINTER FOILS ICEBOATERS

In decades past, members of Red Bank’s North Shrewsbury Ice Boat & Yacht Club, the oldest organization of its kind in America, could count on winters packed with racing and casual sailing.

No more. What’s now called the Navesink River has not frozen well enough for iceboating for five years straight, sending the club’s members, including Mark Petersen and Steve Foster, right, north in search of ice elsewhere. And even that hunt is often futile, as borough resident Brian Donohue reports in his latest ‘Positively Jersey’ video essay for News12. Watch the short video here.

There’s no hope of ice crystals forming Thursday, when local daytime temperatures are expected to crack 60 degrees again (following Wednesday’s peak of 69), according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below.

Thursday

Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday

Showers, mainly before 3pm. High near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night

A chance of rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Washington’s Birthday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Monday Night

A chance of rain between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

(Photos via News12. Click to enlarge.)

