RED BANK: ‘SNO SNOW HERE, JUST RAIN

While other areas of the Northeastern United States fretted about heavy snow Tuesday, the Greater Red Bank will be spared, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

In fact, the Red Bank area hasn’t had a snowfall of note in over a year. The photo above, showing downtown Red Bank, is from January 30, 2022.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Tuesday

Rain likely, mainly before 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday

A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain and snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday

Rain. High near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night

Rain. Low around 40. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 47.

