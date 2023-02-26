The Red Bank council is set to answer a church’s prayers for a new address.

At its semimonthly meeting last week, the council introduced an ordinance to officially change the name of the easternmost block of Herbert Street, between Bridge Avenue and the railroad tracks, to Oratory Way.

In October, at the request of 400 parishioners of St. Anthony of Padua Church, the council approved an honorary renaming of the block to Oratory Way. But in December, Father Alberto Tamayo, the church’s pastor, asked that the name be made official, so the church could use the location as its mailing address.

St. Anthony, which is served by the priests and brothers of the Red Bank Oratory of St. Philip Neri, owns most of the property on both sides of the street.

“You’re the only guys on the block,” Councilmember Ed Zipprich told a church representative who inquired about the status of the request. “I think you’re OK.”

A formal adoption vote is expected March 8.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

