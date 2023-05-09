RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for April, 2023. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 04/03/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a vehicle. In the area of Leighton Av., the owner of a vehicle reported a key was stolen from the vehicle. The key was valued at $5.00. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Theft: In the area of Newman Springs Rd. a patrol unit took a report of theft from a vehicle. On 04/03/2023 the owner of a vehicle reported US Currency in the amount of $800.00 was stolen from a vehicle. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Criminal Mischief: On 04/06/2023 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Marine Park an employee reported lettering on a building in blue in color spray paint. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of shoplifting in the area of Broad St. On 04/06/2023 the manager of a business reported $105.77 worth of merchandise was stolen from a business. Ptl. Kristen Altimari.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Chestnut St., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 04/09/2023 an employee reported lettering in black in color spray paint on a structure. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: On 04/09/2023 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Shrewsbury Av., patrols observed the wall of a business was tagged with blue in color spray paint. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti in the area of Bridge Av. On 04/09/2023 patrols observed lettering in black in color spray paint, lettering in black in color marker, and lettering in red in color marker on a mailbox. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of W. Front St., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 04/11/2023 the owner of a business reported lettering spray painted to an outside wall of the business. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti in the area of W. Bergen Pl. On 04/11/2023 patrols observed multiple places in the area that had been tagged with spray paint. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of W. Front St., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 04/13/2023 the property manager of a building reported lettering in black in color spray paint on a wall of the building. Sgt. George Travostino.

Criminal Mischief: On 04/14/2023, patrol unit observed graffiti in multiple areas of Marine Park. Ptl Andrew Todd.

Criminal Mischief: On 04/13/2023 a patrol unit made a report of damage to two benches. In the area of W. Front St. patrols observed one bench was marked with purple spray paint. The second bench was broken near the seat area. Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Mohawk Ln., on 04/17/2023 a patrol unit observed graffiti on multiple structures within Count Basie Park. Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief in the area of Broad St. On 04/18/2023 an employee reported an unknown sticky substance on the interior of two mailboxes. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Theft: On 04/18/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Maple Av., the victim reported a black in color iPhone 13 pro max was stolen. The phone was valued at $1100.00. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti on 04/20/2023. In the area of Branch Av., the owner of a property reported a retaining wall had been tagged with black in color marker. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: In the area of Shrewsbury Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 04/21/2023 the victim reported that US Currency in the amount of $5000.00, one gold chain necklace with a star of David pendant valued at $900.00, one gold chain necklace with a gold baseball bat pendant valued at $1000.00, one gold chain necklace valued at $2000.00, three gold rings valued at $800.00 each, one gold ring with diamonds valued at $900.00 and four gold earrings valued at $300.00 each was stolen from a residence. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of Riverside Av. On 04/22/2023 the victim reported that approximately 25 prescription pills were stolen from a residence. No value given for the pills. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Theft: On 04/23/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a vehicle. In the area of W. Front St., the owner stated two large black in color cases were stolen from a vehicle. The cases and the contents were valued at $1500.00. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Theft: In the area of W. Sunset Av. a patrol unit took a report of theft. An employee reported that a bench was stolen from the property. The bench was valued at $1000.00. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

ARRESTS

Scott Schweers, age 48 of Little Silver was arrested on 04/03/2023 in the area of Mechanic St. for DWI by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Shanna Santori, age 32 of Peekskill NY was arrested on 04/04/2023 in the area of Boat Club Ct. for Robbery, Theft, Possession of Weapon with Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, and Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Amy Matheny, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/04/2023 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

James Higgins, age 39 of Whiting was arrested on 04/06/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Obstructing Administration of Law and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Teresa Dimattina, age 63 of Leonardo was arrested on 04/07/2023 in the area of Broad St. for Shoplifting by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Matthew Toto, age 27 of Englishtown was arrested on 04/09/2023 in the area of W. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theodore Brown, age 58 of Asbury Park was arrested on 04/11/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

James Mayorga, age 28 of Ocean was arrested on 04/12/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Juan Chicas-Romero, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/14/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Mauricio Rodriguez-Perez, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/14/2023 in the area of S. Bridge Ave. for Contempt, Sexual Assault, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Sgt. James Deponte.

Eric Swerdlin, age 66 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/14/2023 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for DWI by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Elson Casiano, age 32 of Plainfield was arrested on 04/15/2023 in the area of Locust Av. for Hindering Apprehension, Obstructing Administration of Law, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Arlene Perez, age 31 of Maspeth NY was arrested on 04/15/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for DWI by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Matthew Stickler, age 44 of Little Silver was arrested on 04/15/2023 in the area of Broad St. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Pedro Garcia-Mancia, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/15/2023 in the area of Riverside Av. for Obstructing Administration of Law and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Kristen Altimari.

John Anderson, age 36 of Long Branch was arrested on 04/16/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court and Driving while Suspended by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Luis Crespo, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/18/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Christopher Russell, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/18/2023 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Kathryn Rojas-Strauss, age 27 of Lakewood was arrested on 04/18/2023 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Kadean Lane, age 30 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 04/18/2023 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Ariel Ross, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/18/2023 in the area of Mount St. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Taheem Lane, age 26 of Lakewood was arrested on 04/18/2023 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Contempt of Court and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Jason Enger, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/19/2023 in the area of Water St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Anthony Costa, age 63 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 04/20/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Darrell Yarbrough, age 57 of Asbury Park was arrested on 04/21/2023 in the area of Herbert St. for Failure of Sex Offender to Register by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Theodore Johnson, age 39 of Brick was arrested on 04/23/2023 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Sherwood Spitz, age 78 of South Orange was arrested on 04/23/2023 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Simple Assault by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Kevin Castillo-Lima, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/25/2023 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Possession of Penetrating Bullets, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Joseph Fredericks, age 36 of Eatontown was arrested on 04/28/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.