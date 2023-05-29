RED BANK: MAN STABBED WITH BBQ FORK

A dispute over money ended with a Long Branch man stabbed in the chest with a barbecue fork in Red Bank Saturday, police said.

According to Captain Mike Frazee, police responded to Riverview Medical Center’s emergency room at 1:14 p.m. on a report of a patient who sought medical treatment for a stab wound.

The victim, 50-year-old Shane Ashford, told them that while walking on Shrewsbury Avenue between River Street and Sunset Avenue, he recognized a man to whom he’d previously loaned money, and approached him demanding to be repaid.

The victim said a verbal altercation ensued, and as the two reached the area of Shrewsbury Avenue and Bank Street, the accused removed a two-pronged barbecue fork from his pants and stabbed Ashford in the chest, Frazee told redbankgreen Sunday.

As the assailant fled north on Shrewsbury Avenue, Ashford flagged down an unknown passing motorist and requested a ride to the hospital, Frazee said.

Ashford suffered a partially collapsed lung, and after stabilization, was transferred to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune for further treatment, Frazee said.

Police were searching for a suspect identified only as ”Hector,” a Hispanic man in his 40s, Hispanic wearing a two-tone brown and tan baseball cap, Frazee said. Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to contact contact Detective John Camarca at 732-530-2719.

