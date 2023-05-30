RED BANK: BOROUGH MARKS MEMORIAL DAY

The Red Bank Primary School Choir sang “God Bless the USA.” Below, Scouts troops 67 and 965 led the pledge of allegiance. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Americans should should “remember those people who gave all so you could have the life you have,” a keynote speaker told about 125 area residents assembled in Red Bank for a Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

“They made a sacrifice so that we could all be here and have the ability to live the lives that we do,” Army Colonel Bill Putnam told the gathering, at the Veterans Monument on Monmouth Street at Drummond Place.

Volunteer fire chiefs during the wreath presentations.

The Chorus of the Atlantic sang “America the Beautiful.”

Some in the audience sang along.

Mayor Billy Portman served as master of ceremonies…

…and uprighted a wreath that had blown over.

Colonel Bill Putnam delivered a keynote speech.

Watching the ceremony.

Volunteer firefighters in their dress blues.

Watching the ceremony.

A man held a purse belonging to a child in the ceremony.

At the ceremony’s end.

