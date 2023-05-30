RED BANK: SENIOR CENTER TO REOPEN AT LAST

After a four-year closure, Red Bank’s Senior Center will formally reopen next week, the borough announced Tuesday.

The Shrewsbury Avenue facility has been closed since it was damaged by a fire suppression system rupture during an extended freeze in January, 2019. The reopening concludes a politically fraught, $2 million restoration.

In April, borough officials held a ceremony to name the center’s lobby in memory of late council member Tom Hintelmann.

The grand reopening, with the public invited for tours, light refreshments and entertainment, is scheduled for Friday, June 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

