RED BANK: LITTLE SUN AT SUMMER’S START

An umbrella came in handy as rain fell on White Street in Red Bank shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.

The rain signaled an inauspicious start for the summer 2023, which began Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, there’s not much sunshine in near-term forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green, and an elevated chance of rain will linger through the coming weekend.

Check out the detailed outlook below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Thursday

Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 68. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

