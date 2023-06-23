RED BANK: COMMITTEE VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT

With little more than a week to go before an overhaul of Red Bank’s government begins, the incoming mayor and council are still seeking volunteers for boards and committees.

A call for applicants that began earlier this month “is absolutely working,” Mayor Billy Portman told redbankgreen via text Thursday. “Lots of new volunteers with excellent qualifications.”

The outreach effort, with postings on the borough website and Facebook page, followed a suggestion by Cedar Street resident and four-time council candidate Suzanne Viscomi at the council’s May 31 session.

Retirees and people with practical experience who “might not get involved in the politics and all that nonsense” would be made aware of the opportunity to contribute their knowledge if the council was more proactive with an outreach, Viscomi said.

A June 19 application deadline had been announced, but Portman said applications are still being accepted. “The change of government gives us 90 days to finish the transition, but we are doing our best to fill all positions ASAP,” he said.

On Saturday, July 1, Portman and six council members chosen in the May 9 election will be seated, under a new charter, or form of government: the “council-manager” form of government, to replace the “borough” form in place since 1908. The change follows a referendum overwhelmingly approved by voters last November.

The application form can be found here. And here are the committees for which applications are being accepted:

ADVISORY COMMITTEES

Animal Welfare Committee

Community Engagement Equity Committee (Formerly Human Relations Advisory Committee)

Parks and Recreation Committee

Shade Tree Committee

COMMISSIONS

Environmental Commission

Historic Preservation Commission

BOARDS

Library Board

Planning Board

Rent Leveling Board

Zoning Board of Adjustment

Members of the Historic Preservation Commission, Library Board of Trustees, Planning Board, Rent Control Board and zoning Board of Adjustment are required to file an annual financial disclosure statement.

